Pollard's father passes away, all-rounder says 'I do know you are in a better place'

New Delhi :

Taking to Instagram, Pollard shared a couple of pictures of him and his father including one with a Mumbai Indians jersey, posing with the IPL 2019 winners' trophy.





"peacefully and gracefully .. #loveyoualways. Touched many hearts and souls. Will continue to make you proud. No more "tall boy". I do know you are in a better place. #blessedandthankful," Pollard captioned the post. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar mourned the loss of Pollard's father and shared his deepest condolences. "Just got to know about the demise of your father @KieronPollard55. My deepest condolences to you & all your family members in this hour of grief. May God give you the strength to overcome this loss," Tendulkar tweeted.





Windies white-ball skipper was last seen in action in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. In the coming days, Pollard will join his franchise Mumbai Indians for the 14th edition of the IPL. IPL 2021 will be held in India across six venues from April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener.