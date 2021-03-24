Adam Zampa getting married, to miss RCB's 1st IPL outing

New Delhi :

"We won't have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married. It's an important time for him and it's something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament," Hesson said in a video tweeted by the franchise.





Hesson said that travelling has been a challenge for Australian players and staff with head coach Simon Katich yet to arrive in Chennai where the team is under quarantine for a training camp.





"Getting people out of Australia has been a challenge. Simon has been ready to go for a long time, it will be probably two days before he is able to jump on a plane and join us. The documentation has been a bit challenging," said Hesson.





The IPL gets underway on April 9 with RCB facing defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match.