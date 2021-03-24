Murray withdraws from Miami Open

London :

The 33-year-old Murray, who has a 28-9 record in Miami, lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2013. He had been given a wildcard for the tournament with his world ranking a lowly 118 due to his long injury layoff.





Murray is the latest among several big names to have withdrawn from the tournament with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams withdrawing on Monday.





Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had announced earlier they would withdraw from the tournament.





Murray and his wife, Kim, welcomed their fourth child on March 12.