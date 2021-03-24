CSK to shift its pre-season base to Mumbai

Chennai :

Three-time title-winner Super Kings began its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 preparations at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the city on March 8. However, CSK has decided to move its base to Mumbai as its first five IPL matches will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium.





It is to be remembered that all games in the 14th edition will take place in neutral venues. “We will do it in a couple of days,” Viswanathan told DT Next, referring to the shifting of the camp. But, he remained tight-lipped when asked which ground would be used by the franchise for its training sessions in the lead up to IPL 2021.





“We are going to play our first five matches in Mumbai. So yeah, there is no point in continuing the camp in Chennai,” said Viswanathan. With more than one- third of CSK’s league games slated to take place in Mumbai between April 10 and 25, the decision to move to the Maharashtrian capital well in advance makes sense.





Since the beginning of the camp in Chennai, a number of domestic players, including skipper MS Dhoni and senior batsman Ambati Rayudu, have been sweating it out at the MAC Stadium. Upon shifting to Mumbai, they will be initially joined by Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara and Dwayne Bravo, who are currently in quarantine in CSK’s new ‘home’.





“The rest of the players and support staff will come to Mumbai directly. They will finish their engagements and then arrive in Mumbai,” added Viswanathan.