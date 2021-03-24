Latham stars in Kiwis’ win

Christchurch :

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham scored an unbeaten 110 after being dropped twice with New Zealand chasing 272 at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval. New Zealand batsman Jimmy Neesham was also given a life, with the errors undoing Bangladesh’s good work in making 271 for six after losing the toss and being put into bat.





Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was left frustrated after seeing his side come close to a maiden victory on New Zealand soil. “We should have won this game. We created chances but we just couldn’t hold on to those dropped catches,” he said.





Tamim top-scored for the tourist with 78 and Mohammad Mithun contributed an unbeaten 73 off 57 balls. Latham’s 110 came off 108 balls and was his fifth ODI century, while Devon Conway’s 72 helped anchor the innings. The Black Caps reached the target after 48.2 overs, finishing on 275 for five to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.





Brief scores: Bangladesh 271/6 in 50 overs (T Iqbal 78, M Mithun 73) lost to New Zealand 275/5 in 48.2 overs (Tom Latham 110*, D Conway 72)