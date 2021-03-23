India post 317 for 5 against England in 1st ODI

Pune :

Invited to bat, India scored 317 for 5 in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 98 while captain Virat Kohli (56), KL Rahul (62 not out) and debutant Krunal Pandya (58 not out) struck half centuries in a solid batting performance.

For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes picked up three wickets, while Mark Wood snared two.

Brief Scores:

India: 317 for 5 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 98, Virat Kohli 56; KL Rahul 62 not out, Krunal Pandya 58 not out; Ben Stokes 3/34, Mark Wood 2/75).