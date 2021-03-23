TN girl Elavenil basks in glory at ISSF World Cup

New Delhi :

The 21-year-old Elavenil and 18-year-old Divyansh clinched the mixed top honours to give India its fourth gold of the marquee tournament. For Divyansh, it was his fourth mixed gold at the senior World Cups.





Mixed shooting events are set to make their Olympic debut at the upcoming Tokyo Games, scheduled to be held in July-August. “I don’t think it has any impact,” Elavenil said when asked if the thought her partner’s performance impacts her. “Because, at the end of the day, although it’s the cumulative score, I feel that at that moment you are not thinking about what the other person is shooting. For a particular shot you are focussing on yourself.”





When asked about the significance of Monday’s medal, Elavenil said, “It is part of the preparation plan I was working on, it’s just another step towards the goal. I have no pressure, having a good mentor behind you is always an added advantage.” The Indian duo shot a combined total of 16 to finish ahead of Hungarian world number one Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes who managed 10.