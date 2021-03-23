Chance for fringe players to push their case, says Morgan

Pune :

England had already lost the Test and T20Is series and the Eoin Morgan-led team, which is the reigning world champion in the ODIs, would be desperate to stamp its authority in the format and sign off with some pride.





“Given the T20 World Cup round the corner, playing any international cricket is a huge opportunity for guys who have been on the fringes and not made selection so far,” the World Cup-winning skipper said on the eve of the ODI series opener here.





“When you score runs, and take wickets away from home. There’s always a huge incentive to try and push your case forward.”





Morgan said it will be exciting to “play three games at the same ground against a very, very strong Indian side.”





“It is a huge opportunity for everybody to get back into the frame of mind to deal with fifty-over cricket. But also it will be an opportunity for the guys who haven’t had opportunities to really push their case forward,” he said.





The England skipper feels 50-over cricket is very close to the T20I format in throwing familiar scenarios.





“There are pockets of the game that replicate T20 cricket, and given that there’s very limited change between both squads. Given the two squads are very similar, we see set skill sets as very valuable,” he said.





“I think they’re trying to envisage where fifty overs cricket will be in three years’ time. It is going to be quite difficult. The challenge for us is always trying to explore and push the limits as much as we can, given the conditions.”