Ogbeche credits family-like atmosphere for Mumbai City’s success

Chennai :

During the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) that concluded in Goa on March 13, Bartholomew Ogbeche made some telling contributions for title-winner Mumbai City FC (MCFC).





The Nigerian forward provided the assist to Bipin Singh, who netted the match-winning goal in the final against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Ageing like fine wine, Ogbeche also struck in each of Mumbai City’s double round-robin matches against Mohun Bagan, helping his side to the League Winners Shield. In all, the 36-year-old bagged eight goals and three assists in 23 appearances in ISL 2020-21. Following his campaign with the ‘Islanders’, Ogbeche spoke about Mumbai City’s recent success, life in a bio-secure bubble and his time at Paris Saint Germain as a teenager etc, during a round-table conference.





EXCERPTS





Mumbai City FC (MCFC) managed to achieve the ISL double – the League Winners Shield and the Trophy. What were some of the key reasons behind the stunning success?





It was about playing for each other. It was about the unselfishness besides the quality of the coaches and players. If you look at our season, we didn’t have many injuries. We had only one or two injuries, thanks to the medical staff as well as fitness & conditioning trainer Manuel Sayabera. We took care of each other. Those were the reasons for our success.





You represented NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the previous two seasons. Having made the switch from KBFC ahead of ISL 2020-21, how would you sum up your stint at MCFC?





I always look for improvement and that is what I did at Mumbai City as well. I started only a few games, and played the least number of minutes when compared to the last two seasons. But, that didn’t affect me one bit. I was able to learn a lot from head coach Sergio Lobera and his assistants. Working under them was a privilege.





Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ISL Season 7 matches were hosted behind closed doors and those associated with the league were put up in bio-secure bubbles. Could you give us an insight into how life in a restricted environment was?





It was pretty difficult. It was awkward to walk into a stadium without fans. We are used to playing in front of fans. At the start of the season, it was strange. As the season progressed, we got used to it. We missed the fans so much. On a personal note, I missed them incredibly. Our stay in the bio-bubble was tough. At the start, we weren’t allowed to mingle even with our teammates. The rules, kind of, got eased after a point of time. I read a lot when I was in my room. Other than that, it was training, recovery sessions and sleep. We got tested every other day, but we can’t complain about all these. The club offered us psychological help to stay positive throughout the season. It made us to come together. All the players and coaches became like a family.





The race for the play-offs and the League Winners Shield went down to the wire this time around. So, was this the most competitive ISL season ever in its short history?





It was one of the most competitive seasons because of the fact that it was a special one. Also, ATK joined forces with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal entered ISL. These are some of the best teams in the country. But, we can’t directly compare it with the previous two seasons. Most of the teams didn’t have enough time during pre-season. We had to work in a bio-bubble environment. However over the years, ISL has evolved.





Moving away from ISL, you represented French football giant Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as a youngster between 2001 and 2005. You rubbed shoulders with Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, former Chennaiyin FC (CFC) defender Bernard Mendy and PSG’s current manager Mauricio Pochettino. Talk us through your time there.





I just talked about humility, ambition and the pride I have in winning a game. Those are some of the qualities I learnt when I was at PSG. I joined the club when I was 14-years-old. I was fortunate enough to play with some of the best who have graced the game. I learnt a lot from them and that is what has helped me come this far. I am in contact with my old teammates, some of whom are coaches know. You know Mendy, he was in ISL a few seasons back. He is one of my best friends. I am very happy for the growth that PSG has been able to achieve over the years. PSG’s goal is to win the UEFA Champions League and it is on the right track. I only have words of praise for PSG and Paris.