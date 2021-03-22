India women lose to SA by six wickets in 2nd T20I

Lucknow :

Shafali Verma (47) blasted six fours and two sixes in her 31-ball innings and forged a 79-run stand with Harleen Deol (31) to set the foundation while Richa Ghosh provided the late charge with a 26-ball 44 not out to help India post a competitive 158 for 4 after being put in to bat.





Chasing the target, Lizelle Lee smashed a 45-ball 70 studded with 11 fours and a six, while Laura Wolvaardt slammed an unbeaten 39-ball 53 as South Africa romped home off the last ball.





Defending the total, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad got rid of Anne Bosch (2) early but Lee starred in two crucial partnerships, adding 58 with skipper Sune Luus (20) and then 50 with Laura to keep them in the hunt.





Once Luus was run out by Deepti Sharma (0/31) and Lee was caught and bowled by Radha Yadav (1/25), Laura took the onus on herself to take the team home.





Defending 19 off 12 balls, Harleen dismissed du Preez (10) in the first ball but she conceded two fours, leaving Arundhati Reddy nine to defend in the last over.





Needing six off last two balls, Reddy bowled a no ball which changed the complexion of the game as Laura took the team home in the last ball.





Earlier, opener Shafali set the platform while Ghosh provided the finishing touch as India Women posted a competitive 158 for 4.





Invited to bat, skipper Smriti Mandhana (7) once again fell early as she chased an outside delivery from Ismail only to edge it to the keeper in the second over.





Shafali, who looked watchful initially, smashed three fours in the fourth over to put the bowlers under pressure.





Earlier, India women lost the five-match ODI series to the same opponent 4-1.





Brief scores: India women 158/4 in 20 overs (S Verma 47, R Ghosh 44) lost to South Africa women 159/4 in 20 overs (L Lee 70, L Wolvaardt 53*)