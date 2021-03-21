Chennai City loses to Aizawl

Chennai :

Brandon Vanlalremdika (21’ and 47’) found the back of the net once in each half for Aizawl, while David Lalhlansanga (36’) scored the other goal. Singaporean forward Iqbal Hussain converted a penalty in the 90th minute, which served as a consolation for CCFC. Following the result, Chennai City has a mere 12 points from 13 matches.





Aizawl has 21 points from the same number of matches as its latest opponent. In its final game of the season, CCFC will meet already relegated NEROCA FC in Kolkata on March 26.