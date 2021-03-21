NPV Ramasamy Udayar Hockey Cup from March 29

Chennai :

However, there will be no matches on April 6 as it a polling day. A total of 12 teams will take part in the tournament, which will be organised on a league-cum-knockout basis with two pools. The top two teams in each pool will qualify for the semi-finals.





All matches will be hosted on the newly-laid Astro-Turf, with the summit clash on April 9 being presided over by International Hockey Federation and Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra. Batra will also inaugurate the CSS Baskaran High Performance Hockey Academy at the same time.





Olympian V Baskaran, the Director of Hockey at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS), will be the organising secretary for the competition while Moghul Mohammed Muneer, a FIH world-panel technical official, will be the tournament director.