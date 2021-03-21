All-round Anneke stars in South African victory

Lucknow :





The South Africans chased down the target easily with five balls to spare with opener Bosch (66 not out) and captain Sune Luus (43 off 49 balls) sharing 90 runs for the second wicket. SA reached to 133 for 2 in 19.1 overs.





India scored just 26 runs from the last five overs and that’s where it again lost the match with distinct lack of power hitters. The Indian bowlers never put any sort of pressure on the Bosch-Luus duo for a long stretch in the match. Bosch hit nine fours and a six in her 48-ball unbeaten innings after she took 2 for 11 during Indian innings.





Poor fielding also cost India dear as it conceded runs on the field. India got rid of dangerous South African opener Lizelle Lee (8) who had topped the batting charts in the preceding ODI series with pacewoman Arundhati Reddy (1/20) removing her in the third over as she miscued her shot. But Bosch and Luus denied the Indians any further success till the 16th over with a solid and flawless batting dsiplay.









Brief scores: India women 130/6 in 20 overs (H Deol 52, S Ismail 3/14) lost to South Africa women 133/2 in 19.1 overs (A Bosch 66 not out) The 22-year-old Deol hit six fours in her 47-ball innings to score the bulk of India’s runs after being invited to bat. South Africa needed 68 from the last 10 overs and it kept up the tempo without taking too much risks, needing 33 from the last five overs. Earlier, rookie batter Harleen Deol top-scored with a confident 52 in India’s 130 for six.

Harleen Deol’s (52) confident maiden international fifty was the only silver lining for an otherwise lacklustre display by the Indians who posted a modest 130 for 6 after being invited to bat.