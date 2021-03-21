Mar Gregorious wins Inter-Collegiate knockout tournament

Chennai :





Brief scores: Final: Mar Gregorious College 126 all-out in 19.2 overs (S Tarishwar 48, M Ravi Mayam 4/23) beat DRBCCC Hindu College 77 all-out in 15.1 overs (U Santhosh Kumar 4/13, M Sudershan 3/15)

Batting first in the summit clash, Mar Gregorious was bowled out for 126 in 19.2 overs, courtesy M Ravi Mayam’s (4 for 23) four-wicket haul. S Tarishwar (48) was the top-scorer for Mar Gregorious, falling just two runs short of a half-century. In the second essay, U Santhosh Kumar (4 for 13) and M Sudershan (3 for 15) picked up four and three wickets respectively to help Mar Gregorious skittle DRBCCC Hindu out for a paltry 77 in 15.1 overs. OCF Avadi general manager Surjit Das graced the occasion.