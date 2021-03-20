United beats Milan, to meet Granada in quarters

Milan :

Pogba was brought on at half-time and had an immediate impact as he scored two minutes later to help United secure a 2-1 aggregate victory. Arsenal, Roma, Ajax and Villarreal went through as well. In Milan, former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic also made his comeback from injury as a substitute, but saw his best effort saved by visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.





After conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, United started positively at San Siro but Milan slowly got into the match. The host had the best chance with the last kick of the first half as Rade Krunic volleyed wide of the post. Pogba had missed 10 matches, but warmed up during half-time and replaced Marcus Rashford immediately after the break.





And, he put United in front moments later. Milan failed to clear the ball following a shot by Daniel James and it eventually fell to Pogba, who fired into the roof of the net from close range. Elsewhere, Orsic completed his hat-trick with the winner in extra time as Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to reach the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.