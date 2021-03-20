Sathiyan overcomes setbacks en route to a ‘special’ moment

Chennai :

In pole position to progress as the South Asia Group 1 winner in men’s singles, Sathiyan completed the formalities with a routine 11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2 victory over Pakistani Muhammad Rameez. Earlier in the day, World No.38 Sathiyan recorded a hard-fought 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 success over Sharath. Set to make his Olympics debut in Tokyo later this year, the 28-year-old is on cloud nine. A day after tasting success at the qualifying tournament, Sathiyan expressed his delight during an interaction with DT Next and revealed his plans for the near future.





You have qualified for the Olympics table tennis men’s singles event for the first time in your career. How huge an achievement is it?





It is one of my biggest accomplishments. I became the National champion at the start of the year. Now, I have qualified for the Olympics. Those were two goals I had set. 2020 was a tough year for everyone, but 2021 has been an excellent year for me so far. I have made an excellent start and I hope to continue the good form till the Olympics. While playing at the Asian Qualifiers, I had a strained shoulder. Despite a number of setbacks, I kept moving forward. I am really happy with the way I played in the last couple of months. This was my first appearance at the Olympic Qualifiers. I am happy that I handled the pressure well and came out victorious at the end.





What was going through your mind ahead of the final group match against Muhammad Rameez? And, how did you react after your triumph?





I played a close contest against Sharath Kamal and the win gave me confidence. But, I was anxious heading into my last match. I had to wait for a long time. So, I did a bit of meditation to stay focussed on the match. I tried not to think much about the Olympic qualification. When I inched closer to victory against Rameez, I became pretty emotional. All the struggles that I went through in the past few years ran on my mind. After sealing my spot, I called up my family. I watched the Olympic Games for the first time in 2004, when I was just 11-years-old. It was a childhood dream to compete at the Games and I have now managed to achieve it. It was a special moment for me.





Did stints in the Polish Superliga and the Japanese T-League put you in a better place leading up to the Olympic Qualifiers?





If you look at the positive side of things, I got to play matches and trained with some top-level paddlers. I was in the thick of things and I was mentally prepared. The matches helped me get into the zone. But if you look at the other side, I had to quarantine for so many days. I spent the entire November 2020 in quarantine. I played matches, but it did affect my training. As I was on a break, my fitness level came down a bit.





Talk us through the role that coach Raman has played in your career, particularly in recent times. Also, how delighted was he following your brilliant show?





After my qualification, only two people were happier than me for my achievement – my mom and coach Raman sir. He has put in a lot of effort. After we missed the ticket to the Olympics last time around, Raman sir said that we must make it a point to not only qualify for the next one but also bag a medal. We worked for about five hours each day. We worked on small details and technical aspects of the game. During the lockdown period last year, Raman sir brought a lot of changes to my game. We also made some changes to the equipment. He is one of the most knowledgeable coaches I have seen. He has transformed my game and taken it to the next level. I have to give a lot of credit to him. When I spoke to him, he sounded extremely happy. He said: “Let us celebrate the victory once you return.”





Now that you have punched your ticket to the Olympic Games, how are you planning to prepare for it in the upcoming months?





I will be going to Poland in April to compete in the Polish Superliga play-offs. I will be there for two weeks. Post that, the calendar isn’t clear. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is looking to host a few tournaments, but they haven’t been finalised. We have two options – to bring foreign sparring partners to Chennai or go to Korea or Chinese Taipei for training if quarantine restrictions are eased. We are talking to players from Korea and Chinese Taipei to bring them to Chennai. I will also have to step up the gear as far as fitness is concerned and work with Ramji Srinivasan sir. The next three-and-a-half months will be intense. I want to take my game to the next level and be fully prepared for the Olympics.