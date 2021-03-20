England will be a force at T20 WC: Paul

Ahmedabad :

Collingwood, who had captained England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2010, said that the current side is better prepared for the tournament, scheduled to be held in India in seven months. “Going into this World Cup, I think we will be feared by a lot of teams because of our white-ball form for the past four years,” Collingwood told British media.





“We have got a lot of match winners from one to 11, who can win games from their own bat. Totally different team from 2010 to now, but I don’t think we could be in a better place. The team in 2010 came together right at the last moment, and we took a few risks and gambles on selection,” he added.





“We knew what kind of cricket we wanted to play but it hadn’t been drilled into us over a long period of time, like this team has. I think this team is better prepared.”