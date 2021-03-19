All England Open: Ashwini-Sikki lose in quarter-finals

Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in the quarter-finals of the All England Open Championships on Friday after a straight-games defeat to the Netherlands' Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen.
Edgbaston:
Ashwini and Sikki lost the match 22-24, 12-21 in 39 minutes, thus leaving Lakshya Sen and reigning world champion PV Sindhu as the only Indians remaining in the Super 1000 tournament.
Sen faces the Netherlands' Mark Caljouw while fifth seed Sindhu goes up against Japanese third seed Akane Yamaguchi.
