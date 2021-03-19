I-League: Chennai, Aizawl look for maximum points

Kolkata :

Chennai were assured of safety after North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club's 1-0 defeat to Sudeva Delhi confirmed relegation for the Imphal-based club.





"As champions of 2019, I think we have done very well. For me, even though the results haven't been good, but in terms of performance, we have done well. In the remaining two matches, we want the six points," said Chennai head coach Satyasagara.





"We will be playing the same way that we have been playing against the other teams. We will approach it the same way we approached the previous game against Aizawl. The boys are ready and I hope we can get a positive result," he said.





Aizawl FC were left stunned in their last match where they lost 2-1 to Indian Arrows. Although the Yan Law-coached side was never in contention for relegation, Aizawl will want to finish the remaining matches of the season with a win for their supporters.





"Last game against Arrows was a tough game, I had said it before also. Arrows are known for surprising a lot of teams and we also wanted to give all the players a chance. Since we had no chances of relegation we went with 6 changes to the lineup. It was about giving everyone an opportunity to prove themselves," said Law.





"We have a squad full of talented players, a mix of young players, and a few experienced players who have played in the Hero I-league before. I think this is a team that can grow leaps and bounds. If we were in the championship round, we would have given our 100 per cent to win the league," he said.