Trying to learn as much as we can in this series before the T20 World Cup, says Morgan

Ahmedabad :

After losing the closely fought fourth T20I against India by eight-run here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that they are learning from this series before they return to play the T20I World Cup later this year.





A blistering half-century from Suryakumar Yadav, followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers helped India clinch the series-levelling win.





The visiting skipper termed it the “closest game” of the series so far and added that India deserved to win.





“It’s definitely been the closest game so far and India played much better and thoroughly deserve the win. There was a lot more dew throughout the game and the game ebbed and flowed a lot. The swing and momentum of the game went back to India and the last over made it interesting. We are just trying to learn as much as we can in this series. The progression to the World Cup in seven months is

important,” Morgan said after the match.





“We were very happy at the halfway stage knowing that dew was around. The ball didn’t turn much and we were in control. In overs 16 and 17 we lost three wickets in eight balls and that set us back. It just leaves too much for the bowlers against a top-quality side. Bairstow and Stokes got themselves in.

Starting fresh isn’t easy, but they managed to negate that. Their experience took over and they took their options. Frustrating though then in the end to not get through despite the experience we have. We really want to play in must-win games like these. Certainly all to play for now. Playing away from home and winning will be great,” he added.





Shardul Thakur brought the hosts back in the game as he scalped two crucial wickets of Stokes and Morgan on successive balls in the 16th over. Thakur picked Stokes (46) on the first ball and on the next delivery, he removed Morgan (4) to leave the visitors reeling at 140/6.





Thakur returned with the figures of 3-42 in his four overs. While Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar claimed two scalps each to restrict England at 177/8 in 20 overs.





The series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue.



