Dhanalakshmi beats Hima Das in 200m semi-final heats

Patiala :

The victory over Hima Das (Assam) lifted her to the top-10 of Indian all-time list. Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) won her semi-final heats in 24.07 seconds to raise expectations of an interesting final on Friday.





Dhanalakshmi’s time bettered PT Usha’s long-standing meet record of 23.30 seconds that was set in Chennai in 1998. Returning to competition after a long break, Swapna Barman (West Bengal) won the heptathlon event with a total of 5636 points, her 1.82m high jump mark making up for the 2:29.98 in the 800m.





Mareena George (Kerala) finished second, with a poor shot put performance denying her a shot at beating the 2018 Asian Games champion.





Krishan Kumar (Haryana) overcame a challenge over the last 100m from Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) in the men’s 800m. Delhi’s Chanda won the women’s 800m in a personal best time of 2 minutes 2.57 seconds.





It was the fastest time clocked by an Indian woman since Tintu Luka’s 2:00.58 in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It was a brave start-to-finish effort by Chanda, but she finished outside the Olympic Games qualification mark set at 1:59.50.





Gracena Glistus Mery (Tamil Nadu) attained her personal best with a 1.84m effort to win the women’s high jump. The 20-year-old cleared that height on her second attempt after needing three tries to cross the bar when it was placed at 1.81m. Her previous best of 1.79m was achieved in March.