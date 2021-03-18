All England Open: Sindhu marches into quarters, Praneeth crashes out

Birmingham :

Sindhu, the reigning World Champion, dominated the encounter and moved to the next round with ease as she defeated Christophersen 21-8, 21-8 in just 25 minutes.





The 25-year-old had the upper hand in the clash right from the start and did not give her opponent any chance to gain points easily. Meanwhile, there was disappointment for India in men's singles as Sai Praneeth lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen after winning the first game.





World number two Axelsen came out all guns blazing in the second and third game to clinch the match 15-21, 21-12, 21-12 in 52 minutes. Earlier in the day, Lakshya Sen had advanced to the last eight while HS Prannoy crashed out of the competition.





Sen defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21-17 in his second-round contest while world number one Kento Momota defeated Prannoy 21-15, 21-14 in their clash. While Lakshya's match got over inside 53 minutes, Momota made light work of Prannoy and he defeated the Indian in just 48 minutes.





Saina Nehwal also made an exit from the tournament on Thursday after retiring hurt during the second game of her first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt.