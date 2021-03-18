Sable creates new national record in 3000m steeplechase

Patiala :

Along with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sable gave India reason to cheer. Neeraj broke his own meet record while 26-year-old Toor had a superb series of throws at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports.





Sable, who had set the earlier national mark at 8:21.37 at the World Championships in Doha in October 2019, broke free of the pack after a lap and a half and raced the clock. Having already secured Olympic qualification, the 26-year-old was a picture of determination and confidence as he chased his target time.





Haryana’s Neeraj sustained his fine run of form with a massive throw over 87.80m on his final attempt, which secured him a new meet record. Earlier, Toor (Punjab) uncorked a series of big throws as he sought to meet the Olympic qualifying mark of 21.10m.





Opening with a throw of 19.99m, the strapping left hander went past the 20m mark on each of his four other legal throws. He recorded 20.20m, 20.17m, 20.58m and 20.47m with a foul on his fourth try.