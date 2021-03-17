Maharashtra's Diya wins 2nd successive TT national title

New Delhi :

Diya, who had won double crown -- Youth and Junior singles title -- in the last edition of the national championship, got better of Karnataka's Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-2 in the summit clash on Tuesday.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Diya defeated Uttar Pradesh's Radhapriya Goel 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9 comfortably while Yashaswini entered the final with a 7-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4 win against Anannya Basak of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, another paddler from Maharashtra Swastika Ghosh bagged her maiden junior girls singles title after she notched-up a come-from-behind 7-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9 victory over Haryana's Suhana Saini in the final. Swastika and Suhana beat Lakshita Narang of Delhi and Nityashree Mani of Tamil Nadu respectively in the last-four clash.

Results: Youth Girls:

Final) Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (Kar) 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-2.

Semi-finals) Diya Chitale bt Radhapriya Goel (UP) 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9; Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Anannya Basak (Mah) 7-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4.

Junior Girls:

(Final) Swastika Ghosh (Mah) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 7-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9.

(Semi-finals) Swastika Ghosh bt Lakshita Narang (Del) 13-11, 11-6, 9-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-5; Suhana Saini bt Nithyashree Mani (TTTA) 8-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4.