South Africa opt to bowl against India in fifth women's ODI

India rested Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi and Radha Yadav, bringing in Monica Patel, D Hemalatha, C Pratyusha and Jhulan Goswami in their places.





Pratyusha will make her India debut.





South Africa have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.





Teams:





India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Sushma Verma (wk), C Pratyusha, D Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel.





South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Marizane Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.