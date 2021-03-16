3rd T20I: England win toss, elect to field

Ahmedabad :

The 5-match T20I series is level 1-1 with both teams winning a match each while chasing total.





India have brought in Rohit Sharma in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Mark Wood also returns for England.





"I would have bowled first as well. [But then] We want to work on setting targets as well to prepare for the future. England are going to come out hard and we have to bring our A-game," said India skipper Virat Kohli.





Teams:





England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood





India XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.