Daniel stars in WABCO’s win

Chennai :

In the first essay, SSCA was bowled out for 112 in 30 overs, thanks to Daniel Raj, who sent half of the opposition batsmen back to the pavilion. Chasing 113 for a win, WABCO got past the finish line with ease, courtesy of an unbeaten fifty from G Rajesh Kanna (74 not out).





In a Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group B game, A Hari Krishnan made 90 runs to help Delphi TVS defeat India Japan Lighting by 131 runs.





BRIEF SCORES:TNCA-THIRUVALLUR DCA LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP: I DIVISION: Ambattur CC 138 all-out in 44.1 overs (R Rohit 3/19, S Arunachalam 3/32) lost to Standard CC 139 for 6 in 30.3 overs (S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 41, R Ram Arvindh 31, N Ganesh 4/37);





II DIVISION: Thiruvallur CC 158 for 8 in 30 overs (S Madhan 29, S Aravind 3/27, TS Santhosh Kumar 3/48) lost to Ebenezer Marcus CA 164 for 4 in 21.5 overs (S Mohan Raj 52, S Yugesh 28, Santhosh Kumar 27);





III DIVISION: SSCA 112 all-out in 30 overs (S Ravikumar 37, S Rengaraj 25, J Daniel Raj 5/24) lost to WABCO India RC 115 for 1 in 15.4 overs (G Rajesh Kanna 74*, DK Aakash 34*);





LUCAS TVS-THIRUVALLUR DCA TROPHY:GROUP B: Delphi TVS 236 for 9 in 30 overs (A Hari Krishnan 90, P Dhinagaran 38, D Sathya Prakash 38, K Babu 3/48) beat India Japan Lighting 105 all-out in 25.2 overs (V Nithyanandan 31, D Sathya Prakash 3/17)