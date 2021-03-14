INDvEng: India win toss and opt to field

Chennai :









India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal. "We are going to bowl first," said skipper Virat Kohli after winning the toss. "Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts," he added.





England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

India won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday.