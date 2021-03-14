SA Women opt to field against India in 4th ODI

Lucknow :

From the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been left out of the match after three single-digit scores in her first three outings.





Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.





South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.





Teams:





South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.





India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.