9 chosen for national para-weightlifting

Chennai :

Jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association and the Temple Charity, the 3rd State Para Powerlifting Championship 2021 was held at Focuz Sports Academy, Nungambakkam. Nearly 68 athletes from across the State took part in the championships in 10 weight-based categories.





“Nine of the 10 athletes who bagged a gold medal have been selected to participate in the national-level competition, the National Para Weightlifting Championships, in Bengaluru between March 19 and 21,” said S Ganesh Singh, Tamil Nadu Powerlifting organising secretary with the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association. Two female athletes selected hail from Chennai.





To prepare them, they will have a four-day training camp at Focuz Sports Academy ahead of the nationals. Singh said the tight training schedule was due to is owing to the pandemic.





“I am also a certified coach. So, I will be personally training the athletes. In the previous years, we bagged medals and so I believe we should be able to bring back more this year. Before we can achieve anything as athletes, people need to be more empathetic to athletes with disabilities. Sporting areas need to be accessible and opportunities available for them,” said Singh.