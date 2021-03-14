Madurai-based Dharshan bags eight medals

Chennai :

Apart from three first-place finishes, 15-year-old Dharshan clinched four silver and one bronze. Dharshan, grandson of Manoharan who works as a security guard at a private hospital in Madurai, earned gold in 10M Air Rifle (ISSF) Junior Men Team, 10M Air Rifle (ISSF) and 50M Small Bore Free Rifle Prone Junior Men Team. He won silver medals in 10M Air Rifle (ISSF) Youth Men, 10M Air Rifle (ISSF) Junior Men, 10M Air Rifle (ISSF) Men and 50M Rifle Prone (NR) Junior Men categories. His only bronze medal came in the 50M Rifle Prone (ISSF) category.