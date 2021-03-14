Preyesh credits coach Raman for recent success

Chennai :

Chennai-based Preyesh lived up to his billing at the 82nd Cadet and Sub-junior Championships in Indore last week, clinching the sub-junior boys trophy. At the 82nd Senior Men’s Championship in Panchkula last month, the 14-year-old punched above his weight and progressed to the Round-of-32 by stunning senior pro Jeet Chandra on the way.





However, Preyesh did not have the greatest of outings at the 82nd Junior and Youth Championships in Indore, bowing out in the pre-quarterfinal stage in the junior boys section. “Initially, I found it a bit difficult to get into the groove. After the main draw first round match in the sub-junior championship, I was able to play my natural game,” said Preyesh, who represents the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) at the national level.





“I improved my game a lot in the last few months. For me, the sub-junior championship was neither tough nor easy. The standard of play was somewhere in between. I had a little bit of pressure during the first round match. After that, I had a smooth sail. My coach Raman sir, my mom and I were delighted after the triumph,” added Preyesh, the men’s title-winner at the Tamil Nadu State Championship in December last year.





After the pandemic struck the country in March 2020, Preyesh had to make do with just training sessions for a number of months as the sporting calendar was torn into shreds. But the youngster made full use of the time, honing his skills at the Raman Table Tennis High Performance Centre here.





“I worked on my footwork and backhand technique. I also worked on my power game. In general, Raman sir motivates me a lot. That is why I try and give my best every time I step on to the field. I have been training for about four-and-a-half hours a day. Only because of that hard work, I have been playing well and achieving some success,” he explained.





Preyesh still has a long way to go in his career, but the paddler is making all the right moves to get to the top of the ladder.