Windies clinches series against SL

Antigua :

The West Indies also earned a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Lewis made 103 and Hope 84 to set the strong foundation that allowed the West Indies to overtake Sri Lanka’s 273-8 with two balls to spare.





A middle order slump which saw the home side slip to 233-4 when captain Kieron Pollard was out in the 46th over put late pressure on the West Indies.





But Pooran made an unbeaten 35 from 38 balls to steer his team home in the final over. The West Indies came to the 48th over needing 31 runs from 18 balls. Fabian Allen hit a six from the first ball from Nuwan Pradeep to eat into the deficit but was out next ball, leaving the match still in the balance.





Pooran hit a four from the next delivery to ease some of the pressure on the home side and the West Indies was in a stronger position when Pradeep’s over conceded 18 runs, leaving 13 runs to be scored from the last 12 balls.





Dushmantha Chameera bowled a tight 49th over, conceding only four runs, and the West Indies came to the last over still needing nine runs to win.





The first ball was a dot ball but Pooran went down on one knee to strike a superb cover drive for four from Pradeep’s second ball, putting the West Indies five runs from victory.





Pradeep bowled a full toss which Pooran sliced behind point for four, and another full toss which the batsman chipped into the leg side for the winning run.





Brief scores: Sri Lanka 273/8 in 50 overs (D Gunathilaka 96, D Chandimal 71, J Mohammed 3/47) lost to West Indies 274/5 in 49.4 overs (E Lewis 103, S Hope 84)