Need to take care of elbow: Archer

Ahmedabad :

After missing two Tests in England’s 1-3 series defeat recently, the 25-year-old fiery pacer bounced back strongly taking three for 23 to restrict India to a modest 124 for 7 in the first T20I at the Motera here on Friday.





“I need to take care of my elbow first before I think about what is going to happen,” Archer said in the post-match interaction.





“For me, in the immediate, I want to get through this series and then I will do everything in my power to make sure I’m going to the World Cup and the Ashes.” Archer cleaned up KL Rahul in the powerplay, and nearly took a hat-trick in the death overs after dismissing Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur to help England win by eight wickets and go one-up in the five-match T20I series.





“I’m just glad to have helped in the win. I’m just being honest, if I get one wicket or three, the way I bowl doesn’t change. I think wickets just depend on how lucky you are at the time,” he said.





Archer further said they all are on the same page as far as the workload management is concerned.





“Obviously, I came to them (the medical team) during the Test series and said it’s (my elbow) was not feeling right at the moment and I didn’t have to say it twice, they automatically jumped on it and already started making plans. We are all on the same page.”





England, which lost the Test series after winning the first Test in Chennai, is well aware of India’s resilience and Archer urged caution after its convincing victory.





“It’s just the first game of the series, there are still four other games to go. They (India) are number two in the world for a reason so I don’t think we can get ahead of ourselves as yet. It was a good win and we’ll enjoy it,” he said.





On Friday, Eoin Morgan made a surprise move by handing the new ball to leg-spinner Adil Rashid. The gambit worked well as Rashid dismissed star India skipper Virat Kohli for zero.