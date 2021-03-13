Aussie Damien Wright appointed Punjab Kings bowling coach

Mohali :

Punjab Kings appointed former Australia first-class cricketer Damien Wright as the new bowling coach for the IPL 2021 edition.





The former cricketer, who represented Tasmania for a large part of his career, was also the coach of Hobart Hurricanes. He also served as the head coach of the Bangladesh under-19 cricket team.

"I am delighted to come on board as bowling coach for Punjab Kings. The team looks great and there is tremendous potential in this squad and I look forward to working alongside an amazing support staff team this season of the IPL," said Wright after taking over the position.

Anil Kumble, the Punjab Kings head coach and director of cricket operations, said, "We are pleased to announce that Damien Wright will join us as bowling coach at Punjab Kings. He brings in a great deal of experience and will definitely help strengthen our team. We look forward to working with him this edition of the IPL."

Apart from Kumble and Wright, Punjab Kings also have Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach), Wasim Jaffer (batting coach) and Andy Flower (assistant coach) among other big names.

Wright, a right-arm pace bowling all-rounder, picked 406 wickets in 123 first-class games and scored 3,824 runs.



