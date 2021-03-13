Le Fondre wants Mumbai to stick to its principles

Chennai :

After being edged out by Mumbai City in the race for the ‘League Winners Shield’, Mohun Bagan would be in no mood to return home empty handed. But, MCFC striker Adam le Fondre opined that the ‘Islanders’ could add another prize to its cabinet if it stays loyal to its plans during the duel.





“As it is a one-off game, I think that there will be more physicality when compared to the league matches. The emotions will run high and there will be a little bit more aggression. It might not be the prettiest of games, but we will have to stick to our principles and style of play. Hopefully, they will see us through,” le Fondre, who has 11 goals and an assist so far this season, told DT Next from Goa.





“We did well in our previous meetings against Mohun Bagan and managed to breach its defence. We will have opportunities. It is just about taking them,” added le Fondre, whose side got the better of ATKMB twice in the double round-robin stage.





In the short history of ISL, only Bengaluru FC (BFC) has managed to come out on top in both the regular season as well as the Finals in the same edition. Mumbai City will have the opportunity to become just the second team to achieve the feat, but Englishman le Fondre said that the sole focus is on the task at hand.





“We have all seen as players that we can create a little bit of history for MCFC. It is not something we are banking on, but we know the ramifications a win will have. However, there is a lot to be done before we can even think of that accolade.”





While a marquee clash awaits Mumbai City, 34-year-old le Fondre wants his teammates to consider it as a normal game. “It is a special match, but you don’t treat it out of the ordinary because it might settle in the players’ mindsets differently. You try and build up the same way to get an optimal performance,” stated le Fondre.