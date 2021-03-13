Both Mumbai, Bagan eye first ISL trophy

Panaji :

When Mumbai City takes on Mohun Bagan in the decider, there will be no complex equations in play. The simple fact is that the winner will take home the ISL trophy. Few would argue that there are better candidates for the final than these two - both MCFC and ATKMB have been head and shoulders above the rest.





The teams come into the clash with identical records of 12 wins and four defeats each in the league stage. Despite a nervy penalty-shootout win over FC Goa (FCG) in the semi-finals, Mumbai City will head into the contest with confidence. The Sergio Lobera-coached outfit did the double over Mohun Bagan in the first phase, with the second victory handing it the League Winners Shield.





For MCFC, it is a first-ever final, but Lobera and a handful of his players were at this stage when Goa lost to Bengaluru FC (BFC) in ISL 2018-19.





“ATKMB is a very good team with good players. It has the momentum. But, the most important thing now is to put the focus on ourselves and try to do our best. We have no specific plan, only small details about the opponent. We need to work 100 per cent on our style of play,” said Lobera in the pre-match presser.





On the night, Lobera will have a selection dilemma and will miss the services of the suspended left-back Mandar Rao Dessai. Mumbai City’s opponent Mohun Bagan has in its ranks head coach Antonio Habas, who has a fantastic record in knockout games in ISL.





The Spaniard has already tasted glory twice and has a chance to create history by winning his second straight title and third overall. On the eve of the final, Habas sounded as focused as ever. “We have to compete and our idea is to win against our opponent. My team is prepared for winning,” said Habas.





“We have to look at our chances of victory than try to control the way MCFC plays. The opponent will play and maybe, we will have difficulties.” The match will also decide the fate of the golden boot and golden glove winners.