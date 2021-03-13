TN badminton league second edition in June

Chennai :

Apart from the event launch, the player auction was held on Friday. Former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina, the brand ambassador of the franchise-based league, graced the occasion. Also present were ace badminton player Jwala Gutta and noted actress Nikki Galrani.





While addressing the gathering, TNBSL chairman R Sivakumar said: “Franchises from eight districts in Tamil Nadu will battle against each other at the PSG CAS Indoor Stadium in Coimbatore in June. Each team will comprise 10 players from across the state.”





He added: “Top seeded TN players are likely to make an appearance in the competition. We hope that all players make the most of the opportunity presented.” Star Sports Tamil will be the league’s official media partner and will bring matches with a delayed broadcast. As per the guidelines issued by state body TNBA, TNBSL 2021 will be hosted in a round-robin format in the league stage.





Participating franchises: Chennai Flying Gravity, Kovai Kombans, Madurai Veerans, Karur Smashers, Villupuram Falcon Feathers, Marina Super Kings, Trichy Blasters and Tirupur Warriors