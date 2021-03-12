1st T20I: England win toss, elect to field

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is sitting out of the first two matches since he is resting following a gruelling four-Test series in which he played a key role.

Ahmedabad : England have won the toss and elected to field in the first T20 International against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium here in Motera on Friday. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is sitting out of the first two matches since he is resting following a gruelling four-Test series in which he played a key role. In Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul will open the Indian innings. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also makes a return to India's T20I playing XI. Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar too returns to the India fold after recovering from a thigh injury sustained in October during the IPL. Teams: India XI: K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal. England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.