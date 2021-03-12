Fri, Mar 12, 2021

PSG, Liverpool progress to last-8

Published: Mar 12,202112:22 AM

Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 with Barcelona in its Champions League Round-of-16 second leg, but progressed to the quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 5-2.

File photo: Reuters
Paris:
While Kylian Mbappe converted from the spot for PSG, Lionel Messi drew level with a stunning strike. Barcelona had its chances in the final third, but PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas made sure the scoreline remained the same. 

In another tie, Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 and made it to the last-eight stage with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane found the back of the net for the victor.
