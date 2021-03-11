Wales without manager Ryan Giggs as investigation continues

Cardiff :

The 47-year-old former Manchester United winger missed the Nations League fixtures in November. Former Wales captain Robert Page replaced him then as coach and he will remain in temporary charge again.





Wales plays Belgium and the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifiers this month and a friendly against Mexico.





Wales'' preparations for the delayed European Championship in June have also been disrupted by the departure of chief executive Jonathan Ford after a vote of no confidence was passed by the Football Association of Wales council.