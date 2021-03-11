Batsman and Robin

Chennai :

Having posted a touching introductory video message on his Instagram handle last month, the 35-year-old has become a darling of the Super Kings community. Uthappa, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals (RR) to CSK in an all-cash deal ahead of the auction, brought cheer by striking a purple patch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.





In the 50-over championship, the veteran amassed 377 runs in six matches for Kerala, smashing two centuries and as many fifties. In fine nick, Uthappa, during an interaction with DT Next, said that he is confident of continuing in the same vein in the 14th edition of IPL. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner also spoke about the challenge of playing behind closed doors and his chat with the Super Kings top brass.





After a season with Rajasthan, you were traded to Chennai during the transfer window. What was your initial reaction once the move materialised?





I was very happy when it happened. As I mentioned in the video, I desired to play alongside some of my teammates, who I haven’t played with for a really long time. I am grateful for getting the opportunity to play with them once again.





Have you spoken to the captain or the head coach about your role in the CSK team?





No, not yet. I just had a chat with MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming, CEO KS Viswanathan sir and Suresh Raina after the trade happened. I am looking forward to join them in the camp and see what happens from then on.





On a personal note, you had a pretty good outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while representing Kerala. Are you positive about reproducing such match-winning knocks in the upcoming IPL season?





Well, yeah. I am happy that we, as a unit, did well. We batted really well in the tournament. I know my ability as far as contributing to the team’s success is concerned. I know the role that I can play, so I am confident of replicating my performances.





Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2021 will be hosted across only six cities with all matches being played at neutral venues. Also, the games, in at least the initial phase, will be held without spectators. What is your take on that?





The BCCI has made sure that no team has home advantage. We are still in a period where we haven’t overcome COVID-19. So, there are protocols in place. It will be a challenge to play away from our home stadium and in the absence of home fans or fans in general. But, I feel that people will still enjoy cricket by watching it from home. The involvement will still be there. We as players will go out there, try to perform well and make our fans happy.





Some of the CSK players have started their pre-season training in Chennai. When are you planning to join your teammates?





The camp has just begun. I finished my Vijay Hazare assignment only a couple of days back. So, I will be there sometime soon.