ICC has kept charm of World Cups intact by spacing them out, says Rohit Sharma

Ahmedabad :

The last T20 World Cup was played in 2016 in India and the next showpiece event was scheduled for the year 2020 but was eventually postponed due to the coronavirus and will now take place in October-November in India.





Rohit said the upcoming World Cup will be exciting while admitting that the Men In Blue have a lot of work to do ahead of the showpiece event.





“Look obviously if you don’t play the World Cup, you definitely miss it. But in between, we played 50 over World Cup which was in 2019. It’s for ICC to decide there can’t be too much of the World Cup also. So they have spaced it out nicely between 2016 and 2021, there was a 50-over world cup in between.





“So, it’s nice for the fans also to look forward to something because it’s not every second year you are playing the World Cup, otherwise the charm of the World Cup goes away. The freshness of the World Cup remains and it’s gonna be an exciting World Cup as it is being played in India. We are all looking forward to that but before that, we still have a lot of work to do,” said Rohit while replying to a query from ANI.





India and England will face each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Rohit highlighted how his approach remains the same for the game but added that he will however play according to what situations demands.





“I have played more than 100 T20Is now. You should know my approach as of now, how I approach the game. I don’t need to talk about the approach. I have done it for many years. But yes the situation changes every now and then and based on the situation, I have to change my game,” said Rohit.





“It is very important for me to understand that situation and play according to whether we bat first or bowl first. Keeping that in mind I will take my game forward,” he added.





On Tuesday, England star batsman Jos Buttler rated the Virat Kohli-led side as favourites for the ICC T20 World Cup. Buttler feels as a host nation, Team India will have an advantage in the showpiece event.