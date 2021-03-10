I-League: Chennai face resurgent Arrows

Kolkata :

Trouble continues to brew for Chennai City FC as a recent slump in form finds them just a point above relegation-threatened NEROCA. With nine points from 11 games, the Chennai-based club will be aiming to grab three points to heap pressure on NEROCA. Chennai could only scrape past Arrows with a 1-0 win the last time the two sides met and with the Arrows in red hot form, Chennai have their task cut out.





"It is disappointing to play in the relegation battle after we expected a top-six finish, at the beginning of the season. We start the matches well and because of bad decisions, we end up losing the match. However, that is football and now we have to deal with the task at hand. We still have a good chance of making it out of the relegation battle but we have to make the most out of the remaining three matches," said Satyasagara.





"The Indian Arrows are a young team and they will be mentally spurred for this game as they had recently beaten NEROCA 3-0. They will not give us an easy time and they will go all out to get a positive result. We have to be focused and concentrated. We need to play our style of football and go for the win," he added.





The Arrows thrashed NEROCA 3-0 in their last match. With an out-of-form Chennai City FC next in their path, the young guns will be aiming to give their opponents a tough fight and it will not be a surprise if the Arrows pull off even a win.





"Every game is important for us in our development. After the last game where the boys put in a tremendous effort to win, the morale is high in the camp. However, we know that tomorrow (Thursday), it will not be an easy match for us," said coach Venkatesh Shanmugam.