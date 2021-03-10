Klopp rules himself out of contention for Germany job

London :

Klopp was touted as one of the favourites to succeed Loew after the latter announced he would step down following the 2021 European Championship. However, speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League return leg to RB Leipzig, which would be played on Wednesday in Hungary, when asked about the possibility of leaving Anfield to return to Germany, Klopp replied, "No."





"I have three years left at Liverpool, that's a simple statement, a simple situation. You sign a contract and you normally try to stick to that contract. I had a contract in Mainz where I stuck with them even though there was interest from other Bundesliga teams offering more money," he said on Tuesday, Xinhua news reports.





"Someone else will do the job and I am pretty sure with the amount of really good German managers at the moment, the German FA will find a good solution," said Klopp, who praised Loew -- the man who led Germany to triumph in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.





"Joachim Loew did an incredible job for so many years. I understand that he wants to have this highlight at the European Championship, try to squeeze everything out that he can in this tournament, and then somebody else will do the job," said Klopp.



