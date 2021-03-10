Ashwin wins ICC’s Player of the Month award for February

Dubai :

While playing the three matches, Ashwin scored a 106 in the second innings of India’s second Test victory over England in Chennai, and took his 400th Test wicket in the third game victory in Ahmedabad.





Besides the century, Ashwin scalped a staggering 24 wickets against England in February to help India pocket the four-match Test series 3-1 and secure its spot in the WTC final against New Zealand in June.





Scoring a total of 176 runs across these games and taking 24 wickets, Ashwin was the unanimous choice to win in the men’s category for February and garnered the most votes in the fan vote, the ICC said in a statement.





Commenting on Ashwin’s performance in February, West Indies great Ian Bishop, representing the ICC Voting Academy said: “Ashwin’s consistent wicket taking, even in helpful conditions, helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England was trying to claw its way back into the match.”