Sylvestr leaves Chennaiyin

Chennai :

During his one-season spell with Chennaiyin, Sylvestr scored two goals and assisted three. “Chennaiyin FC can confirm the departure of Jakub Sylvestr from the club. We would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him the best for the future,” CFC put out a statement. Sylvestr, who was brought in to fill the void left by Nerijus Valskis, had a tough time in front of goal.