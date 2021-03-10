Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Sylvestr leaves Chennaiyin

Published: Mar 10,202101:06 AM

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Tuesday parted ways with Slovak striker Jakub Sylvestr, who made 19 appearances for the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion in the 2020-21 edition in Goa.

File photo
Chennai:
During his one-season spell with Chennaiyin, Sylvestr scored two goals and assisted three. “Chennaiyin FC can confirm the departure of Jakub Sylvestr from the club. We would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him the best for the future,” CFC put out a statement. Sylvestr, who was brought in to fill the void left by Nerijus Valskis, had a tough time in front of goal.

