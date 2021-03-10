Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Abhishek stripped of his championship title

Published: Mar 10,202101:02 AM

Abhishek Vasudevamurthy, winner of the TVS One-Make Championship 2020 (RR310 category), has been stripped of his title in addition to the penalties imposed by Race Direction for his “unsportsman-like act” in the season-finale race last December.

Representative image. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @fmsci
Chennai:
The penalty is in accordance with the ruling by a three-member Indian Motor Sport Appellate Court (IMSAC) panel. In its ruling, the IMSAC said: “Abhishek Vasudevamurthy, competitor No.12 in the FMSCI TVS One-Make Championship 2020, be divested of his Championship title. The other penalties awarded shall remain in force.”

The IMSAC hearing and subsequent ruling was a consequence of an incident in the eighth and final race of the championship at the MMRT on December 20.

On the start-finish straight, Abhishek grabbed and depressed the brake lever of fellow competitor Anup Kumar. Incidentally, Abhishek had sealed the championship going into the final race.
