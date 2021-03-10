Options Galore: Team India receives a boost as Hardik Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action

Ahmedabad :

Hardik uploaded a video of his net session on his Twitter page, which mainly was a collage of his booming hits, including his customised version of ‘helicopter shot’, as head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour and skipper Virat Kohli looked intently.





However, it was the last 10 seconds of footage that really caught the attention when he strode into bowl.





Since suffering a stress fractures in his back in 2019, Hardik has rarely bowled. He was forced to bowl during the Australia ODIs at a time when his action was undergoing a change. Former national selector and Test batsman Devang Gandhi has noted the change in his action.





“It seems that he has reduced the length of his jump and in turn the stride is shorter. If you have a big jump, automatically, your stride will be longer and there will be more pounding on landing,” Gandhi observed.





The economy of action will put lesser stress on his back. Hardik could be an important cog not only during the T20 World Cup in October but also for the England tour later this year, where it is scheduled to play six Test matches, beginning with World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.





Opener Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series unless one of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma is either injured or rested.





It has been learnt that as of now, Dhawan has no chance of making it to the playing eleven in the T20 format although he will remain the first choice back-up opener.





Dhawan, who was second-highest scorer behind KL Rahul in last year’s IPL, will find it difficult to get a look in in the shortest format with Rohit, who was injured during the white ball leg, back in the thick of things.





“KL and Rohit are your opening pair in T20s going into the World T20. Shikhar will be the reserve opener and will have to wait for his turn. May be during the ODIs, he can be given a chance if the matches are also treated as an extension of T20 preparation,” Gandhi, who till recently was in selection panel commented.





Gandhi feels that Rishabh Pant should bat at number 4, a slot which will give him a lot of time to play his destructive game. He also would like to see newcomer Suryakumar Yadav being tried out at number five in the line-up.





The toss-up for one specialist middle-order slot is between Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer and Gandhi’s vote is with the Mumbai Indians man.





“Surya has had tremendous success for Mumbai in the Indian Premier League batting at that particular slot. If you are looking at him going into the World T20, give him as many games as possible in the lead up. He should also be kept in the ODI squad.”