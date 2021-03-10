ATKMB sets up final with Mumbai

Panaji :

With the win, Mohun Bagan set up a blockbuster title clash against ‘League Shield’ winner Mumbai City FC. David Williams (38’) continued his good form in the play-offs by scoring yet again while Manvir Singh (68’) added the second before Suhair Vadakkepeedika (74’) pulled a goal back for NEUFC. Mohun Bagan adopted a completely different approach from the semi-final first leg.





It took just three minutes to sound a warning. Roy Krishna threaded an accurate pass to Javier Hernandez, who found himself in space before unleashing a low shot. His effort beat the goalkeeper, but came off the post. ATKMB kept pressing, which forced NorthEast into mistakes at the back.





Subhasish Roy made a couple of good saves to deny Subhasish Bose and Krishna. At the other end, Luis Machado forced a save from Arindam Bhattacharja when his dipping effort was pushed behind for a corner. However, the Kolkata side took the lead in the 38th minute and it was once again the man who scored in the first leg doing the damage.





Krishna, on getting the ball, set up Williams, who was quick enough to beat the NEUFC defenders with pace. After entering the box, the Australian slotted the ball home. That strike ensured Mohun Bagan went into the breather with its noses in front. NorthEast came back strongly in the second session and dominated the first 15 minutes.





Federico Gallego and Suhair were denied by Arindam. But, ATKMB was soon back in control and found a second goal from a quick counter.





An NEUFC set-piece was cleared by Mohun Bagan and Krishna was quick to initiate an attack from outside his own box. The Fijian forward played a long ball to Manvir, who got away from the opposition defenders and shot past the keeper.





NEUFC pulled a goal back just before the cooling break. Machado whipped in a corner, which was flicked on by centre-back Benjamin Lambot. Arindam missed the ball completely before it hit the post. Suhair was at the right place to head it into the goal.





NorthEast got a massive opportunity to get back into the game when striker Idrissa Sylla was brought down by Bose in the box. The referee awarded a penalty, but Machado fired it wide to end Khalid Jamil’s unbeaten run.